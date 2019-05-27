Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €201.00 ($233.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/14/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($201.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($212.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €191.00 ($222.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €201.00 ($233.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €179.00 ($208.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €191.00 ($222.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Volkswagen stock traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €144.06 ($167.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €176.60 ($205.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

