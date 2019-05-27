Analysts Set Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Target Price at $41.86

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 593,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,425.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

