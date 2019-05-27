Analysts Expect United States Cellular Corp (USM) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $61,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,671,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,280 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 175,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

