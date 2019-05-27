Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Position Boosted by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 364.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,691.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,614 shares of company stock worth $1,597,609. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.21 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $998.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

