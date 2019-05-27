AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Sells $44,069.88 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $44,069.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dale Danilewitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $442,532.22.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $38,661.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $440,385.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $42,772.11.

On Thursday, March 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $439,168.04.

On Monday, February 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $46,860.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 105.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

