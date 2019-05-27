American International Group Inc. Sells 3,988 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

COG stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

