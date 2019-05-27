American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

