American Assets Trust (AAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AAT opened at $45.97 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,783,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,085,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.