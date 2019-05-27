Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,390,100 First Data Corp (FDC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,390,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,137,000. First Data makes up approximately 6.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Data by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 413,390 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Data by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 1,238,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of First Data by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,110,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 1,848,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of First Data by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

First Data stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,531.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

