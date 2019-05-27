AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,489,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,900,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after acquiring an additional 989,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after acquiring an additional 553,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 36,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $3,694,190.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $19,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,916,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,505 shares of company stock worth $88,065,603 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

