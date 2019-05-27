Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Alkermes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Alkermes by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,262.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,550 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.95 on Monday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -342.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.84 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Alkermes’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alkermes to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

