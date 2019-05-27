Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $595.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.30 million. Align Technology reported sales of $490.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $311.47. The company had a trading volume of 545,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,643. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.