Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after buying an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

