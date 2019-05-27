Alambic Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,580,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 569,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 376,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $293.37 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/alambic-investment-management-l-p-trims-position-in-bio-rad-laboratories-inc-bio.html.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.