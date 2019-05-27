Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $158,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/advisor-group-inc-trims-position-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.