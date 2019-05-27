Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NSIT opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

