Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $24.61 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/abercrombie-fitch-anf-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.