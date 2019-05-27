7,226 Shares in UDR, Inc. (UDR) Acquired by Tech Square Trading LP

Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UDR by 3,986.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, Chairman Thomas W. Toomey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,682,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,828,139.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $4,111,735 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $45.31. 1,168,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

