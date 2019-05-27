$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.53 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $21.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $22.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares in the company, valued at $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $350,922. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 504,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

