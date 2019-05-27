385 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,402,000 after acquiring an additional 266,965 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total transaction of $2,569,089.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $26,188,328.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,252. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.25.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $514.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $532.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

