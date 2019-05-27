28,735 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Purchased by Roof Advisory Group Inc.

Roof Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 4,451,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/28735-shares-in-pepsico-inc-pep-purchased-by-roof-advisory-group-inc.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.