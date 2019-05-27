2,455 Shares in Okta Inc (OKTA) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

OKTA stock opened at $109.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $26,960,730.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $917,335.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,455 Shares in Okta Inc (OKTA) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/2455-shares-in-okta-inc-okta-purchased-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.