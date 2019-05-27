1,949 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after acquiring an additional 77,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 166,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $163,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,841 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/1949-shares-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-acquired-by-greenleaf-trust.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.