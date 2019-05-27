$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will post sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $136.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year sales of $783.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $812.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $838.37 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $882.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

