14,708 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.18 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/14708-shares-in-the-gabelli-dividend-income-trust-gdv-acquired-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.