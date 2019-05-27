11,605 Shares in Exterran Corp (EXTN) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $318,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Exterran by 3.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Exterran by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTN stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

