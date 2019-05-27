11,569 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $20,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 214.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500,674 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2,032.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,480 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.55.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.30 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

