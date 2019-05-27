$115.84 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $115.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.89 million to $116.91 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $474.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $481.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $476.40 million, with estimates ranging from $470.26 million to $481.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $55,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,604 shares of company stock worth $449,211. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,640,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 88,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 326,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $18.06 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.