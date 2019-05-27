10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.87.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $277.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/10-15-associates-inc-raises-position-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.