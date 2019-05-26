Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock remained flat at $$43.33 on Friday. 375,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,462. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

