Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $91.46.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 583,787 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $21,016,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $28,332,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,405,918 shares of company stock valued at $83,480,215 over the last three months.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

