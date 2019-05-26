Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Hold

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $20.86 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The company had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 463,928 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 154,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 83,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

