Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paramount Group (PGRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.46 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

