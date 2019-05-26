Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SCYNEXIS (SCYX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCYX. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.64. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 12,254.69% and a negative return on equity of 127.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 25,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,000 shares in the company, valued at $824,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $196,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 77.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.