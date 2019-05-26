Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QEP Resources (QEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QEP Resources' quality acreage in the prolific Permian Basin bodes well for its production prospects. Moreover, the company maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Additionally, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. However, cost inflation in the Permian Basin is a concern for the company. Also, the shortage in takeaway capacity in the basin can impact QEP Resources’ output and profitability. Moreover, the company has a weak balance sheet. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on QEP. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of QEP opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.09.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

