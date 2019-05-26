Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Strong Sell

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a current ratio of 394.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 41.89%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

