Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $4.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $20.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.79 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

