Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 289,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,854. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $951.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

