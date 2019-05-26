Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

