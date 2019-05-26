Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Nanometrics reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NANO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nanometrics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NANO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 95,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.24. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

