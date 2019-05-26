Zacks: Analysts Expect Agenus Inc (AGEN) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,360,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 92,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 806,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,881. The firm has a market cap of $383.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

