XGOX (XGOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $167.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. XGOX has a market cap of $185,511.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00053481 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185800 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006542 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

