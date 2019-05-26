Worthington Industries (WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

NYSE:WOR opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $592,956.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $393,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,231.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

