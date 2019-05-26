Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $270,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

HXL traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 389,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,772. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $230,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $155,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

