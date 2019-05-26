Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $72.24 Million Position in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,766 shares during the period. WesBanco comprises approximately 3.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $72,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WesBanco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 62,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in WesBanco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 83,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.68 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

