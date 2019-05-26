WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stake Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 40,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $3,264,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,622 shares of company stock valued at $22,903,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stake Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-stake-increased-by-marietta-wealth-management-llc.html.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.