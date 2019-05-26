Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WSTG opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $29,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.