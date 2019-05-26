Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Receives $18.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.