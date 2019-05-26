Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $88,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 94.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $4,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at $86,358,302.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Omar Muhammad Javaid sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,656,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 361,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,504,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,548. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.82 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

