Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 943,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

In related news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $532,531.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,723.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,596 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $256.11. The stock had a trading volume of 372,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,514. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

